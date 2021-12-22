The Athens County Courthouse and Annex Offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve Day, Friday, Dec. 24.
This includes the offices of the Athens County Water & Sewer District, The EMA Office, The Regional Planner, the Records Center and the Administrative Offices of 911.
The Title Office will be open on Thursday, Dec. 23 however they will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.