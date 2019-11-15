The Athens County Courthouse has announced holiday hours. The first of which is Thanksgiving, which will close the courthouse and Annex Offices on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
In addition, the courthouse and associated offices will be closed for Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25. This includes many county offices, including the Athens County Water and Sewer District, the EMA office, the Regional Planner, the Title Office and the administrative offices of the Athens County Sheriff's Office and 911.
The Athens County Dog Shelter will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 25.
