The County treasurer’s office will be closing at 2 p.m. this Friday, May 7th, 2021 in order to accomplish some computer upgrades. Please arrive with any pay-ins or other business by 1 p.m. in order to allow them enough time to process and balance.
The office will resume normal hours on Monday May 10th. They apologize for any inconvenience.
