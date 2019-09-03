A $2,000 reward is being offered by Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous in connection to a breaking and entering reported at an East State Street business.
The incident has been named the September Crime of the Month.
On Aug. 13 at 5:15 a.m., the Athens Police Department reportedly responded to the AT&T store at 743 E. State St. for an activated alarm.
"Upon arrival, officers found the business had been forcibly entered and multiple electronic items had been stolen," a report states. "A review of video surveillance shows a black male, medium build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts inside the business."
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on this crime.
Cash rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible. If you have information on these crimes, you can call 740-594–3331. You need not give your name.
You may also visit the Crime Solvers website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or on Facebook.
