In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, The Dairy Barn Arts Center will be temporarily closed until further notice starting March 17. Please note that this includes the gallery shop, art studios, and exhibition gallery. Classes are intended to start April 6, and no changes have been made to Summer Art Camp at this time. The website will continue to be updated with the most current information. For any questions, please email director@dairybarn.org.
