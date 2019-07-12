The Athens County Auditor’s Office has data collectors gathering information for the tax year 2020 reappraisal in the city of Athens and Alexander, Dover and Rome Twps.

Data collectors are not appraisers and cannot answer valuation or tax questions. They collect information that will later be used in placing new values on properties. Each employee carries a county-issued photo ID and displays county signage on their vehicle.

If property owners have questions or concerns, they can contact the Athens County Auditor’s Office at (740) 592-3223 or by email to jthompson@athensoh.org.

