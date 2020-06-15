The Athens County Data Processing Board will meet on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. via video conference at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86517851354?pwd=b2RRc29wNTRnRnFjUVVWRkdORWJqUT09

Meeting ID: 865 1785 1354

Password: 546710

One tap mobile:

+13126266799,,86517851354#,,,,0#,,546710# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,86517851354#,,,,0#,,546710# US (New York)

Load comments