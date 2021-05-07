The Nelsonville-York City Board of Education is changing the date of the May 2021 Board Meeting. The new date is Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 6 p.m., and will be held in the Junior High/High School Cafeteria, Three Buckeye Drive, Nelsonville, OH.
Date change for Nelsonville-York Board of Education meeting
