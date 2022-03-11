The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is still accepting scholarship applications for 2022 through Tuesday, March 15.
FAO offers a variety of scholarships intended for students from different counties and with various interests and areas of study. Students can identify one or multiple scholarships suited to their educational plans.
All information on individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility, and how to apply, can be found on FAO’s website.
More than 280 scholarship funds have been established by FAO donors focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education.
In 2021, 276 Appalachian Ohio students were awarded more than $555,000 in scholarships from donor-established scholarship funds at FAO.
