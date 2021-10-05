The Rocky Community Improvement Fund and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville are accepting applications for their fall grant cycle until Oct. 15, and funding decisions will be announced by Dec. 1.
Grants will support programs focused on healthy food access, educational opportunities, behavioral health services, programming for older adults, initiatives addressing family housing and the ongoing financial security impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information on submission guidelines is available at www.rockybrands.com, or by emailing rcif@rockybrands.com.
The Nelsonville Community Fund's Oct. 12 grant application deadline is also approaching. Up to $10,000 is available for nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for a project or program serving Nelsonville or surrounding areas.
More information is available at www.appalachianohio.org/nelsonville.
