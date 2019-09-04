An Illinois man who failed to appear in Athens County Common Pleas Court for a hearing last week has been arrested.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Steven Moser, 56, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. The Athens County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that chief investigator Jay Barrett worked with the Buffalo Grove Police Department to secure Moser's arrest Wednesday morning.
Moser was indicted in Athens County on felony charges of aggravated theft and telecommunications fraud. Moser is the owner of Cambridge Cleanroom Corp. and is accused of failing to provide services to Albany-based RXQ Compounding for which his company was paid.
Months after failing to appear at his own arraignment in Athens, Moser failed to appear at his pre-trial hearing on Aug. 28. The Messenger reported that his attorney, Joe Nemec, said in court that Moser was unable to attend the hearing because of medical issues involving his wife.
Judge Patrick Lang gave Moser 24 hours to provide excuse documentation to the court. Moser did not do so, and Lang issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 29 and set bond at $100,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Moser will appear in Illinois court for an extradition hearing, according to a prosecutor's office news release.
"Pending the outcome of that hearing he will be transported to Athens County to appear before Judge Lang," the release adds.
