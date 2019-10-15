An ordinary traffic stop led to an unusual discovery by law enforcement and citations from state wildlife officials.
The incident took place Sunday evening in Chauncey. Sheriff’s deputies reported pulling over a vehicle on Birge Drive for a moving violation. While speaking with the driver, deputies reportedly saw an alive deer in the back of the vehicle.
The Ohio Division of Wildlife was contacted. The unnamed driver was issued a citation for driving under suspension, and those in the vehicle were issued citations from the Division of Wildlife.
That division is part of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. ODNR has strict rules requiring Ohioans to have hunting permits and to tag the deer through the state’s checking system. This is to ensure hunters adhere to bag limits.
Deer archery season is underway through Feb. 2, 2020. Youth deer gun season is Nov. 23-24; deer gun season is Dec. 2-8 and Dec. 21-22; and deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 4-7, 2020.
For more information on hunting and deer regulations in Ohio, visit wildlife.ohiodnr.gov.
