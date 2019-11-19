A Columbus Road car wash is itself getting cleaned up, thanks to a change of ownership.
VMW Car Wash at 184 Columbus Road was recently sold to Dirty Dawg Express Wash LLC for a total of $212,500, property records show.
James Trout, an operator of the Dirty Dawg business at the end of East State Street, confirmed the purchase on Tuesday. He told The Messenger of plans to revamp the location, which he said has had spotty service over the past year or so.
Trout intends to renovate the interior to feature a 24-hour, automatic, touchless car wash. The goal is for it to open in about three or four weeks. (Until then, the self-service bays remain open.)
The new business will take the name “Dirty Dawg II,” or something similar, Trout said.
With the Columbus Road corridor continuing to develop, Trout said it made sense to want to open a quality car wash on that side of town.
“I think this end of town could use one,” he said.
