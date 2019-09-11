GLOUSTER — A couch! A couch! My kingdom for a couch!
So it was at a residence on Sycamore Street, where a dispute over a couch led to sheriff's deputies getting involved.
The argument involved a new resident and the place's previous tenant, according to a sheriff's report. Apparently the old tenant left a couch there when they moved out, and returned on Tuesday demanding the furniture back.
"The caller advised the (old tenant) that the couch was no longer there, and they needed to take it up with the landlord," the report states. "The previous tenant then began shouting obscenities."
Deputies were called to the scene, but the angry former tenant left by the time law enforcement arrived.
"The caller requested that the incident be documented in case the person returned and additional action needed to be taken," the report concludes.
The couch's location remains unknown.
