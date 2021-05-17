The Fiscal Year 2022 (Round 16) committee meeting of the Natural Resources Assistance Council will be held remote videoconference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to review the Fiscal Year 2022 (Round 16) scoring Methodology.
The public is invited to attend the meeting via Facebook Live. Visit the Buckeye Hills Regional Council Facebook page to watch the livestream: www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHills. The meeting agenda will be posted to buckeyehills.org prior to the meeting.
Questions regarding this meeting should be directed to Michelle Hyer at mhyer@buckeyehills.org at Buckeye Hills Regional Council or call 740.376.1025.
To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.
