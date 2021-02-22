The District 18 Ohio Public Works Fiscal Year 2022 (Round 35) Small Government Committee meeting will be held by remote videoconference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10 a.m.
The public is invited to attend the meeting via Facebook Live. Visit the Buckeye Hills Regional Council Facebook page to watch the livestream: http://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHills/live. The meeting agenda will be posted to buckeyehills.org prior to the meeting.
Public comments may be submitted until March 8 by emailing mhyer@buckeyehills.org.
