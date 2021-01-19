MARIETTA – The District 18 Ohio Public Works Fiscal Year 2022 (Round 35) Executive Committee will be held by remote videoconference on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
The purpose of this meeting is to review and approve the Fiscal Year 2022 (Round 35) State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement (LTIP) slate of projects.
This program funds projects such as road, bridge, culvert, water, wastewater, solid waste, and storm water facilities from eligible local government entities in Athens, Belmont, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties in southeast Ohio.
The public is invited to attend the meeting via Facebook Live. Visit the Buckeye Hills Regional Council Facebook page to watch the livestream: http://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHills/live. The meeting agenda will be posted to buckeyehills.org prior to the meeting.
Public comments may be submitted until Feb. 1 by emailing mhyer@buckeyehills.org.
Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Hyer, Development Specialist III/District 18 Liaison, via email at mhyer@buckeyehills.org or via phone at 740-376-1025.
To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org
