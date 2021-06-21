Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson reminds dog owners that the deadline to renew a 2020 dog license is July 1, 2021. State statute requires dog licenses to be renewed by January 31st of the year in which the license is effective – unless extended. Ohio House Bill 404 extended the deadline to renew the 2020 dog license to July 1, 2021.
Dog licenses are available to renew, without penalty, at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Athens/, via mail, or in person at the Athens County Auditor’s Office through July 1, 2021. Licensing your dog is not only a good idea, it is also the law (ORC 955.01).
A single year license is $18 for a spayed or neutered dog and $28 for a dog that is not spayed or neutered. Visit http://www.athenscountyauditor.org for more information.
After the July 1st, a penalty equal to the cost of the license, will be applied to anyone who renews their 2020 dog license Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson said in a statement.
For additional information or questions about dog licenses contact the Auditor’s office at 740.592.3223 or auditor.re@athensoh.org.
