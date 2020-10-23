There will be a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thornville Elementary School, located at 70 E. Columbus St. Thornville, OH. The flu vaccine is $25, and $66 for a senior high dose. Medicare and Medicade are accepted as are most insurances. Please bring a valid driver's license and insurance card. Wear short sleeves. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
For more information, call 740-342-5179. The Perry County Health Department asks that you stay home if you are sick.
