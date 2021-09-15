Athens County will have a new Distracted Driving Safety Corridor on U.S. 33 at the Nelsonville Bypass between Pleasantview Ave. and Burr oak Blvd. ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are partnering on the projected with construction beginning on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.
The corridors goal is to increase awareness around distracted driving and encourage drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.
