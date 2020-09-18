Holzer Health System, Meigs County Prevention Coalition and the Meigs County Sheriff's Office will recognize National Drug Take Back Day with a Drug Take Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, 41861 Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy.
Accepted items include:
- Outdated/unused prescriptions
- Over-the-counter medications
- Sharps
For more information, call 740-446-5901.
