A dumpster will be available for spring clean-up for Carthage Township residents after May 11. The dumpster will be located at the township building until it is full. Please no tires, paint or hazardous materials and/or liquids.
Additionally the west end of Jordan Run Road between Brimstone and Deep Hallow will be closed starting May 18, 2020 for slip repair. It’s will stay closed until repair ss done.
