The City of Nelsonville announces that traffic diversions will begin on East Canal Street at the Chestnut Street South “Y”, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. On Thursday, April 23, 2020 East Canal Street at the Chestnut Street South “Y” will be closed to traffic until Friday, May 1, 2020.
This construction is to install new sanitary sewer lines for the new wastewater treatment plant on Elm Rock Road. Access to all businesses East of Burr Oak Boulevard will remain accessible. Please use an alternate route when possible and be patient when traveling though the designated work zone.
