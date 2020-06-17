The City of Nelsonville announces that East Canal Street at the Chestnut Street South “Y”, will reopen to traffic Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. At the same time Chestnut Street will be closed from East Canal Street at the South “Y” to Burr Oak Boulevard until October. Access to local residents and business will be maintained. This construction is to install new sanitary sewer lines for the new wastewater treatment plant on Elm Rock Road.

Please use an alternate route when possible and be patient when traveling though the designated work zone.

