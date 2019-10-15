The Far Eastside Neighborhood Association (FENA) will host a candidates forum that will include all six candidates for City Council At-Large on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Community Center.
For more information about this forum, contact Alan Swank at alanswank1@gmail.com or 740-591-5891.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.