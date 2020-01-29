The east-bound lane of East State Street is closed at the Elmwood Place intersection for an emergency water main repair. The lane will remain closed until the repair has been completed, and east-bound traffic will be detoured to Elmwood Place.

West-bound traffic between Madison Avenue and Elmwood Place will be maintained, however, motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

