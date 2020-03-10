The Contractor will be working on March 12, 2020 to complete corrective work on East State Street. The work will occur in the east-bound curb lane near 903 East State Street. Two-way traffic and accesses to all intersections will be maintained; however, a temporary lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.