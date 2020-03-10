The Contractor will be working on March 12, 2020 to complete corrective work on East State Street. The work will occur in the east-bound curb lane near 903 East State Street. Two-way traffic and accesses to all intersections will be maintained; however, a temporary lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

Load comments