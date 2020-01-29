The west-bound lane of East State Street is closed at the South May Avenue intersection and Sunnyside Drive an emergency water main repair. The lane will remain closed until the repair has been completed, and east-bound traffic will be detoured to Elmwood Place.
East-bound traffic will be maintained, however, motorist are asked to avoid the area.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.