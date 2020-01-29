The west-bound lane of East State Street is closed at the South May Avenue intersection and Sunnyside Drive an emergency water main repair. The lane will remain closed until the repair has been completed, and east-bound traffic will be detoured to Elmwood Place. 

East-bound traffic will be maintained, however, motorist are asked to avoid the area. 

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

