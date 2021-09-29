Replacement of the Embrey Street Bridge over the West Branch of Sunday Creek in Glouster began Sept. 29. The Embrey Street/Oakdale Road intersection will be closed. The detour is Oakdale Road to Water Works Hill to Oak Street to Fairview Avenue to Cross Street to W. Main Street to Poplar Street. The project is estimated to be complete Dec. 30.
