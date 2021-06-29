From Tuesday, July 6, 2021 through Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day, weather permitting, a contractor for the Athens
Township Trustees will be installing culverts under Edgewood Lane (TR 1319) just south of the intersection with Brookside Way (TR 1320). Local traffic will be maintained and a complete road closure is not anticipated.
