The city of Nelsonville announces that Elizabeth Street will be closed from Clinton Street to College Street, Thursday, May 28, 2020 through Friday, June 5, 2020, weekdays only. The roadway will be closed each day from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The roadway is being closed for an R&R Pipeline gas line repair project, weather permitting. Please use an alternate route.

