Elliottsville Road is tentatively scheduled to be closed at 8880 Elliottsville Road (just east of Shaw Road) starting Monday, July 6, 2020 in order to repair a land slip that is limiting use of the public road. The work will proceed (weather permitting) until the project is complete, approximately 3-4 days. Local traffic will be permitted from both the Dairy Lane/N. Blackburn Road area for residents east of the project site and from the W. Union Street/Gibson Road area for residents west of the project site. There will be no through traffic possible.
Please consider alternative routes such as SR 682 for travel between SR 56/W. Union Street and US 33/SR 50 and use caution if there is a necessity to travel Elliottsville Road on either end of the project.
