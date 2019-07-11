A number of programs are available for income-eligible Ohioans to stay cool this summer.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program is being offered again to help in paying an electric bill or for central air conditioning repairs. Those interested can schedule an appointment with Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) to sign up for this program. To schedule an appointment, call 740-767-4500.

The Summer Crisis Program helps low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health. 

Also, enrollees in Percentage of Income payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) may be eligible to receive an air conditioner or other opportunities for assistance.

