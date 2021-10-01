Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington announced Friday, Oct. 1 that five volunteer enumerators have been appointed to conduct a census recount, which local officials hope will allow Nelsonville to retain its status as a city.
Enumerators include Cory Taylor, Justin Booth, Kevin Dotson, Mallory Swaim and Rebecca Barber.
The five enumerators have ten days from their appointment to collect the names and addresses of every Nelsonville resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.