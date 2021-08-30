Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) will hold its annual Fallen Workers Memorial service at 10 a.m on Thursday, Sept. 2. The event honors the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of a workplace injury or illness. The service will be held at William Green Building Auditorium, 30 W. Spring Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
