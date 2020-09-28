The Athens County Family and Children First Council's Full Council public meeting is this Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89074618468?pwd=M0V0bFl6NDV4RzBwM3d1bHRJQk1mdz09

Meeting ID: 890 7461 8468

Passcode: 622073

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,89074618468#,,,,,,0#,,622073# US (New York)

+13017158592,,89074618468#,,,,,,0#,,622073# US (Germantown)

Passcode: 622073

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k6iPB4ouV

Load comments