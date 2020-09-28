The Athens County Family and Children First Council's Full Council public meeting is this Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.
To join the virtual meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89074618468?pwd=M0V0bFl6NDV4RzBwM3d1bHRJQk1mdz09
Meeting ID: 890 7461 8468
Passcode: 622073
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,89074618468#,,,,,,0#,,622073# US (New York)
+13017158592,,89074618468#,,,,,,0#,,622073# US (Germantown)
Passcode: 622073
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k6iPB4ouV
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.