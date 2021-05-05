Join OhioHealth and partners for Family Bike Day. Bike through the event’s station-based activities and spend the rest of the day on the bike path.
From 9 a.m. to noon, OhioHealth will be giving away helmets and the Athens County Public Libraries will demonstrate the Book-A-Bike program and offer visits to the Bookmobile. Cycle Path Bicycles will provide kids bike safety checks from 9:30-11 a.m.
The event will be located along the bike path behind OhioHealth O’Bleness hospital. Attendees can park at the hospital or ride their bikes.
Activities will be spaced to ensure proper social distancing. Masks required.
