The Feb. 13 food distribution at the Athens County Fairgrounds has been canceled but will resume the following week.
Due to delays of product getting to the packing locations, (mainly due to trucking and logistics issues over the past few days as a result of severe bad weather along the supply chain causing delays), the distributor for the USDA is unable to fill a large amount of orders this week on time and unfortunately, the Athens location of The Food Soldier program will not have product to distribute on Saturday, Feb 13.
