The Federal Hocking Board of Education will meet for a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the HS/MS Library. The meeting will be used to set goals for the board of education and the district for the coming year, as well as approve an upcoming leave of absence. A presentation from Dynamix will also take place regarding the proposed upgrades at the HS/MS complex.
