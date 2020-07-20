The Federal Hocking Local School Board of Education will be meeting on July 21, 2020 to conduct the Districts’ [regular/special] Board Meeting. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, and Am.Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference, video conference, or other electronic technology, using the following information:

Call in Number: 312-626-6799

Link Address: https://bricker.zoom.us/j/98852325902.

Meeting ID: 988 5232 5902

