NELSONVILLE — A federal grant is paying for the purchase of a new street sweeper in Nelsonville.

A total of $170,000 in funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Community Facilities program.

In a news release announcing the funding, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) stated the new truck and equipment will help the city maintain local streets and storm drains.

"This funding will help to improve infrastructure in rural Ohio communities,” Brown said. “We must ensure that our rural communities like Nelsonville have the resources needed to improve the everyday lives of their residents.”

Load comments