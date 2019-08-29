NELSONVILLE — A federal grant is paying for the purchase of a new street sweeper in Nelsonville.
A total of $170,000 in funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Community Facilities program.
In a news release announcing the funding, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) stated the new truck and equipment will help the city maintain local streets and storm drains.
"This funding will help to improve infrastructure in rural Ohio communities,” Brown said. “We must ensure that our rural communities like Nelsonville have the resources needed to improve the everyday lives of their residents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.