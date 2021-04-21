The Board of Education of the Federal Hocking Local School District will hold a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., in the High School Field House. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss goals for the Board of Education and School District for the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.