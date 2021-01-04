Notice is hereby given that the organizational meeting of the Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the Secondary School Library. The Organizational Meeting will be followed by the Board’s Regular January meeting.
