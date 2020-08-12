The upcoming August board meeting of the Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education has been rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference, video conference, or other electronic technology, using the following information:
- https://bricker.zoom.us/j/95375566349
- Dial-In Number: 312-626-6799
- Meeting ID: 953 7556 6349
Public participation will be permitted. As per Board Policy public participation is limited to 3 minutes per participant.
In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify David Hanning at dhanning@fhlancers.com no later than Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 by 4 p.m. Please provide the telephone number you will be using to access the meeting so that the facilitator will know when to let you speak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.