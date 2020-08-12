The upcoming August board meeting of the Federal Hocking Local School District Board of Education has been rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference, video conference, or other electronic technology, using the following information:

Public participation will be permitted. As per Board Policy public participation is limited to 3 minutes per participant.

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify David Hanning at dhanning@fhlancers.com no later than Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 by 4 p.m. Please provide the telephone number you will be using to access the meeting so that the facilitator will know when to let you speak.

