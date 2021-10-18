Athens Fire Department will be giving away 50 smoke detectors at no charge. They will be offered at both Athens fire stations from Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 30 starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. The stations are located at 61 Columbus Road and 454 Richland Avenue. All COVID-19 restrictions will apply during the event and smoke detectors will be available to only one per household. For further information can be found by contacting the Athens Fire Department at 740 592 3301.
