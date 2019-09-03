The Athens Fire Department will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants the remainder of this week on East State Street and the surrounding area between Strathmore Boulevard and Route 33.

Hydrant testing will normally be done between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Water may be discolored in your area after the testing is complete. A boil order is not usually issued, but the discoloration may affect your laundry water. 

Residents may contact the fire department at 740-592-3301 or Water and Sewer Services at 740-593-7636 for further information. 

