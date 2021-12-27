The Southeast Ohio Foodbank on site food distribution scheduled for Dec. 28 has been cancelled.
For more information, please contact Alisha Swiney at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank by calling (740) 385-6813 ext. 2207.
