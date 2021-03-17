There will be a food distribution at The Athens County Fairgrounds this Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Fresh produce, dairy, and meat products will be distributed free of charge, with no I.D. requirement and no questions asked.
Food for distribution is provided by the USDA program Farmers to Families, which seeks to bring fresh food to communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Those seeking to volunteer may simply show up to the Fairgrounds in advance of the distribution. If you have questions, please call Michelle Baker at 740-818-6395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.