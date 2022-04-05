Athen’s County Sheriff’s Office
The following calls were reported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office April 1, through April 3, 2022:
April 1
10:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to Williams Road in Athens for a well-being check. The complainant stated he hadn’t heard from his son in five weeks and wanted deputies to check on him. Deputies went to the son’s residence, knocked on the door, and had negative contact. Deputies also attempted to reach him by cellphone but were unsuccessful.
5:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains after a male reported he was assaulted by being punched in the shoulder by a back seat passenger. After speaking with the involved parties, it was determined two passengers in the back seat were arguing when one of them punched the driver’s seat. When the passenger hit the seat, he also hit the driver in the arm, causing the driver to call 911 and report he had been assaulted. It was ultimately determined the one punch to the arm was unintentional and did not cause any injuries. The parties were separated with no charges being filed.
5:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 691 in Nelsonville for an open-line 911 call. On scene, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who advised that everything was okay.
6:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of suspicious activity. The caller reported that she had food items and dog treats go missing a few days earlier, and that she heard someone starting to open her front door that morning. The caller wished have a report of the incidents on file.
6:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of Albany for a report of a suspicious blanket. Deputies checked the blanket and found nothing in it.
7:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, Athens, in reference to a man with a gun call. On scene, deputies determined the call to be unfounded. No further action needed.
8:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to Greens Run Road, Glouster, for a well-being check. The caller reported that his neighbor was intoxicated and made references that made him worry about his neighbor possibly harming himself. No direct threats of self-harm were made. Deputies made contact with the neighbor, who said he had been upset ,but had no intentions of harming himself. No indications were observed that required further action at that time.
9:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, Nelsonville, for a loud music complaint. The caller reported that an Air B&B next door was playing loud music late into the night. Deputies made contact at the loud residence, and the music was turned down without incident.s left at a local church with no one around. Deputies located the vehicle and verified it was not occupied or stolen. It was off the roadway and no evidence of criminal activity was observed at that time. No further action needed.
April 2
5:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, Athens, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated that a truck was left at a local church with no one around. Deputies located the vehicle and verified it was not occupied or stolen. It was off the roadway and no evidence of criminal activity was observed at that time. No further action was needed.
9:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to Main Street in Millfield for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
11:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to Jacksonville to pick up a syringe. Deputies retrieved the syringe and safely disposed of it.
3:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Hebbardsville Road in Albany for a report of harassment. This matter was solved on scene.
4:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany and took a report of damage to a vehicle. The vehicle owner was provided with information on how to obtain a copy of the report.
7:31 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield for a residential alarm. Prior to deputy arrival, the homeowner advised that it was a false alarm and that they may cancel their response.
11: 40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a person with a vehicle possibly stealing scrap metal from an abandoned property. Deputies checked the property but found no evidence that any people or vehicles had been coming onto the property.
11:40 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Selby Road in Athens for a report of a loud-music complaint. Units met with the homeowner, who indicated the music would be turned down for the night. Units resumed patrol.
April 3
6:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to US 50 outside Albany to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway. Troopers assisted the driver in getting gas for their vehicle while deputies diverted traffic around the vehicle. Once the driver was able to refuel their vehicle, no further assistance was needed. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Strouds Run Beach area for a report of a vehicle suspiciously circling through the park and stopping frequently. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and found that the driver was being taught to drive a stick shift. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to Columbus Road, Athens, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies did not locate the vehicle when they patrolled the area.
Deputies responded to a residence on Mine Road in Carbondale for a report of a stolen motorcycle. This matter was resolved on scene.
Deputies responded to Frost Road in Coolville in reference to a burglary. The case is under investigation.
Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on State Route 691 in Nelsonville, but the vehicle then fled. Due to traffic conditions, the vehicle pursuit was terminated.
Deputies responded to Varner Road in Guysville in reference to a complaint of someone hearing gun shots. Deputies patrolled the area.
Deputies responded to a residence on North McDonald Street in The Plains for a trespassing complaint. This matter was resolved on scene.
Deputies responded to Industrial Drive in Athens for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe the described vehicle.
Deputies responded to a building on Industrial Drive in Athens, in reference to an activated alarm. On scene, it was determined that the building was secure.
Deputies received a complaint of a neighbor’s dog coming onto his property. When deputies spoke with the caller, the caller advised that he will call the Dog Warden after he obtains video evidence of the dog coming onto his property again.
Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in Chauncey for a report of a dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who then separated.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbus Road, Athens, for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating any person. Units resumed patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.