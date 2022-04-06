Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, April 4
9:29 a.m., Glouster - Deputies responded to State Route 78 for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and it was tagged for removal.
11:17 p.m., Chauncey - Deputies arrested David E. Willison on active warrants out of Athens County. Willison was transported to SEORJ without incident.
12:41 p.m., Chauncey - Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for a noise complaint. The complainant stated that someone drove past his house revving their engine. Deputies patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
Tuesday, April 5
8:5S a.m., Buchtel - Deputies were dispatched to Elm Street for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found there was no emergency and returned to patrol.
7:58 a.m., The Plains - The ACSO took a report for a theft of a cell phone that occurred possibly two days ago. The complainant advised that it was last seen on Campbell Street/Roy Avenue. A report was taken and no further actions were needed at this time.
8:22 a.m., Guysville - Deputies responded to Niggemeyer Road for a theft report. The complainant stated that somebody had stolen 100 gallons of diesel fuel and two OTR batteries. The matter is under investigation.
9:42 a.m., Athens - Deputies responded to North Longview Heights Road for a well-being check. Upon arrival, contact was made and all was in good order. No further actions were needed.
10:35 a.m., Nelsonville - Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road for a B&E report. The complainant stated that someone had broken off the lock of a storage container and had attempted to steal copper.
2:45 p.m. - Deputies responded to Hockingport and took a report of a breaking and entering.
4:29 p.m., Nelsonville - A caller from the Nelsonville area reported that their landlord was illegally throwing their belongings out of their home without evicting them. The caller called back prior to deputy arrival to advise that they had worked things out.
7:09 p.m., Millfield - Deputies responded to Alderman Road nfor a report of a road rage incident. Deputies met both parties, but were unable to determine if any offense occurred.
8:05 p.m. - Deputies received a tip on a possible sighting of a missing juvenile. Deputies were unable to locate the juvenile during their follow-up on this tip.
10:34 p.m., Carthage Twp. - Deputies responded to Carthage Twp. in reference to a non-active domestic dispute. The parties had separated and it was determined that this was a verbal dispute with minor pushing and shoving between them. The parties agreed to remain separated for the remainder of the evening.
